Materials being stockpiled to repair Moffat Creek Bridge washout

Dawson Road Maintenance and subcontractors have been busy with flood damage this spring, summer

Dawson Road Maintenance and subcontractors in the Horsefly area have been busy with flood damage repairs. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo)

Flood damage continues to keep road maintenance contractors busy in the Central Cariboo region.

Dawson Road Maintenance and subcontractors were stockpiling materials this week at the Moffat Creek bridge washout near Horsefly.

There is a detour available for local traffic only with the next update expected on Aug. 20, 2020.

Call us 24/7 at 1-800-842-4122 for immediate assistance or in emergency road conditions. You can also submit feedback and concerns on our website at https://t.co/ek0GMz5kqH#CentralCariboo #SouthCariboo #Cariboo pic.twitter.com/RgQ4vvM7Ob — Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo (@DawsonRoadMaint) July 20, 2020

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain Friday evening for the Williams Lake area, but for the rest of the week sunshine with highs of 25C to 29C during the next week.

So far in July, the area has received 123.6 mm of rain.



