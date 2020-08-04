Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi :lower_left_ballpoint_pen::spiral_note_pad: (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL — Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020

