Masked robber holds up ATM user in downtown Quesnel

RCMP released an image of person suspected of robbing a woman at a Quesnel ATM Jan. 13. (RCMP handout)

A woman was robbed of her money after she made a withdrawal from an ATM on Reid Street in Quesnel Friday evening (Jan. 13), say local police.

RCMP say they have noticed similarities to the incident last week where a masked robber held up the Husky gas station and convenience store less than two blocks away from this latest scene.

The victim entered an ATM vestibule on the 300-block of Reid Street to make a financial transaction about about 6:40 p.m., explained Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen in a news release issued Monday, Feb. 16.

“A male followed the woman into the vestibule and demanded she make a cash withdrawal while making gestures that he was armed with a weapon. The woman provided the man with an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot.”

The police arrived on scene and a police dog was deployed to track the man, however, the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described as Caucasian, 5-foot-6, slim build and had blue eyes. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, black sweater, blue jeans, and a mask with a single hole for both eyes.

“This brazen robbery occurred when there were businesses still open and moderate pedestrian traffic due to the Kangaroos hockey game,” said Weseen. “We are appealing to the public for anyone who had information regarding this robbery, or may have dash cam or surveillance video, to review their footage during the time period of the robbery.”

Weseen added, “This robbery comes on the heels of an armed robbery that occurred on January 7, 2023 at the Husky gas station. The Quesnel RCMP General Investigation Section, and Crime Reduction Unit, are investigating to determine if the two robberies are linked.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211.

