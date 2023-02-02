RCMP are seeking information about this suspect who robbed the Quesnel CIBC on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.(photo submitted)

Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel

Police seek any information about suspect’s activities or identity

A bank robbery in Quesnel on Wednesday evening (Feb. 1) is now under police investigation.

The lone suspect is described as male, about 6-foot-3 in height, with a slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured toque, blue coveralls, a hi-vis vest, black gloves, and he was carrying a satchel over his shoulder.

“On February 1, 2023, at 4:59 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a call of a robbery at the CIBC bank in Quesnel,” said Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “A lone man entered the bank and produced a note demanding money and threatening staff. The suspect made motions indicating he had a weapon. The suspect had his face covered with a blue surgical mask.”

According to witnesses, the man departed the bank on foot, going westbound toward Front Street.

He had an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are now asking the public for any information or ideas about who the suspect might be.

“If you recognize this man, have any information regarding this robbery or any surveillance or dash cam video from the area around this time, you are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211,” said Kronebusch.

