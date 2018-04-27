Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana, but the enforcement and testing for drug-impaired driving remain hazy.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the provinces need to hear “ASAP” from the federal government about what technology might be approved in testing for drug-impairment, while an expert says existing testing techniques are as good as it gets, even if they aren’t perfect.

Currently, specially trained drug recognition officers conduct field sobriety tests based largely on visual assessments, rather than testing of bodily fluids.

“Right now, there are laws in place to deal with impairment, whether it’s drug impairment or alcohol impairment,” Farnworth said Thursday. “So those laws are still there, those laws apply today and they will apply tomorrow.”

He said British Columbia is still waiting to see whether technology will be approved through federal legislation on marijuana legalization, and what that technology might look like.

“The feds have told us there is technology they are confident in, but we still have yet to hear exactly what it is.”

WATCH: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

READ MORE: B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Former police officer Steven Maxwell, who has trained drug-recognition officers in Ontario and Quebec, says he believes those tests are very accurate, when conducted properly.

There are three roadside tests, which are the same for identifying both alcohol and drug impairment, he said Friday.

If an officer reasonably suspects a driver is impaired, the driver will be taken back to a police station for further testing that might include blood pressure, pulse rate and pupil reaction testing.

“The drug influence evaluation is very, very reliable, when the tests are conducted properly. This is where sometimes we run into problems because people tend to cut corners or they don’t do the tests according to their training,” he said.

Maxwell said he believes drug recognition officers will be more effective than any technology in detecting impairment.

He gave the example of a driver who is pulled over with an open can of beer next to him. Alcohol may be strong on his breath, but after only half a beer, he’s not impaired, Maxwell said.

Even if a saliva test is introduced, Maxwell said he believes drug recognition officers will continue to play a strong role.

The federal legislation, which proposes driving limits for drugs and new roadside testing devices, is under review by a parliamentary senate committee.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant
Next story
Karel van de Wijngaard remembered for commitment to community, children

Just Posted

Karel van de Wijngaard remembered for commitment to community, children

Family mourns loss of 66-year old local man died in a vehicle crash Sunday

Gallery: Lakecity falcons rugby action through weekend

Girls team takes on Vanderhoof Friday, while boys play Prince Rupert and Terrace through the weekend

Bull sale and show nets results

The 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale held April 19… Continue reading

BC Wildfire Service urges caution due to warm, breezy conditions

Dry conditions persist throughout the region

Students from three school districts gain skills at RCMP Youth Academy

Academy teaches confidence, flexibility

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Most Read