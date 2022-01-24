Maple Drive streetlights installed in Quesnel

This Cariboo Regional District map shows which properties will be taxed and where the lights will be located on Maple Drive following the completion of the alternate approval process and the adoption of a new service bylaw at the Dec. 4 board meeting. (Cariboo Regional District map)

Over 4 km of roads in South Quesnel are now better illuminated with LED streetlights

Maple Drive has become a little brighter in Quesnel.

The long-term project to install nearly two-dozen LED streetlights has been completed. The Cariboo Regional District project was completed with the help of BC Hydro and funding from ICBC.

The lights are installed from Highway 97 to Plywood Road on existing BC Hydro poles.

Area A director Mary Sjostrom said she hopes the new lights will make Maple Drive safer for everyone using the road.

“Residents of the area have been supportive of the project since it was first brought forward, in response to calls for more safety measures along the busy corridor,” she said in a news release.

“The successful alternative approval process we used to gauge public opinion before moving forward reinforced the local support for this initiative. We are especially glad to see the streetlights in place before the start of the school year next September.”

The alternative approval process is a ‘reverse’ form of public assent, where a proposed initiative goes ahead unless at least 10 per cent of the eligible voters submit a signed elector response form saying they are against the proposal.

The owners of property parcels in the area will pay annual fees to cover the operating costs of the lights, at a rate of $7.31 per $100,000.

