Monica Lamb-Yorski photo City council approved a zoning bylaw amendment for a property owner in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North to move a manufactured home to the site.

Manufactured home use approved for Mackenzie Avenue North property

The vacant lot is presently used as a pathway, but will be fenced when the home is put there

A property owner has been given the green light to add a manufactured home in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North.

Tyler Judd’s application for a zoning amendment was unanimously approved by city council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13.

His lot at 1156 Mackenzie Ave. North is next to the driveway where RCMP discovered a man suffering from gun shot wounds in the early hours of Aug. 6.

Read More: RCMP investigating early morning homicide in Williams Lake

Before the vote, some local residents addressed council during a public hearing on the application, saying they hoped there would be a proper fence built because of the constant pedestrian traffic going through Judd’s property, which is presently vacant.

“The first order of business will be to put in some sort of robust fence in to protect the neighbourhood from that thoroughfare access,” Judd said. “Even putting up the big yellow sign about the application for the zoning amendment a few weeks ago, people were walking through wondering why I was parked on the pathway. So there will be a bit of education to the residents around there that it is a no-trespass zone.”

Judd said he owns a few rental properties and is hoping the new home, which will also be a rental, will add some stability to the neighbourhood.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Just Posted

Manufactured home use approved for Mackenzie Avenue North property

The vacant lot is presently used as a pathway, but will be fenced when the home is put there

COLUMNS: Roasted red pepper soup one of my personal favourites

Over the years Ken’s Country Kitchen has sometimes morphed into my editorial program

Cramer, WolfPack, set for Canada West soccer season opener

Williams Lake’s Scott Cramer has been chipping in on the preseason scoresheet

PHOTOS: Stars of future give all at Little Britches Rodeo in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Little Britches organizer Allison Everett said it went exceptionally well

RCMP continue search for missing person off Bella Bella coast

Six people were aboard a boat near the coast of Bella Bella when it began taking on water Friday

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

Most Read