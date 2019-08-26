Manufactured home use approved for Mackenzie Avenue North property

The vacant lot is presently used as a pathway, but will be fenced when the home is put there

A property owner has been given the green light to add a manufactured home in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North.

Tyler Judd’s application for a zoning amendment was unanimously approved by city council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13.

His lot at 1156 Mackenzie Ave. North is next to the driveway where RCMP discovered a man suffering from gun shot wounds in the early hours of Aug. 6.

Before the vote, some local residents addressed council during a public hearing on the application, saying they hoped there would be a proper fence built because of the constant pedestrian traffic going through Judd’s property, which is presently vacant.

“The first order of business will be to put in some sort of robust fence in to protect the neighbourhood from that thoroughfare access,” Judd said. “Even putting up the big yellow sign about the application for the zoning amendment a few weeks ago, people were walking through wondering why I was parked on the pathway. So there will be a bit of education to the residents around there that it is a no-trespass zone.”

Judd said he owns a few rental properties and is hoping the new home, which will also be a rental, will add some stability to the neighbourhood.



