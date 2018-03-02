Manslaughter trial continues in Williams Lake

After being adjourned due to the summer’s wildfires, the manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago continued this week.

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The trial into the death of Gary Price near Likely five years ago resumed this week in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Guy Smith faces one charge of manslaughter and one of interference with a dead body after human remains discovered in a well on a private property in Likely in September 2014 were identified of that of Price.

Initially the trial began at the end of June 2017 and was scheduled to go until July 28, however, when wildfires broke out in the Cariboo Chilcotin, and the town of Williams Lake was eventually evacuated, the trial was adjourned until the end of February 2018.

Price was 60 at the time of his death.

His family first reported him missing on March 3, 2013.

Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church is presiding over the trial.

