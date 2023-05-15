Manslaughter sentencing date set for Carson Crimeni’s killer

Youth offender now in his 20s will serve up to three years

Aron Crimeni, right, with family and friends set up a Justice For Carson banner on Friday, July 2, 2021, just months before charges were laid in the death of his son, Carson. (/Langley Advance Times files)

The young man who plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni will be in court for two days in September to be sentenced.

The killer, who cannot be named because he was under 18 at the time of the offense, entered his guilty plea in New Westminster Supreme Court

The two-day hearing will be held Sept. 14 and 15. It is expected that Carson’s family members and loved ones will have an opportunity to give victim impact statements, speaking about the effect his death has had on them.

A 30-day trial had been scheduled to start in June, but the guilty plea has put an end to that.

If he had been found guilty at trial, the offender could have been sentenced either as a youth or an adult, as courts have discretion in the case of serious crimes such as manslaughter and murder.

As part of his agreement to plead guilty, the offender will be sentenced as a youth. That means he will service a maximum sentence of three years.

The lengthy Langley RCMP investigation that led to the charges involved interviewing more than 100 witnesses and following up on more than 100 tips from the public.

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

READ MORE: Manslaughter charge laid in death of Carson Crimeni

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park, while people could be heard laughing.

His family believes he was given a huge amount of drugs by older youths who preyed on the “gregarious and trusting” Carson.

Carson had ADHD and had some awkwardness in school, his father said.

“He believed these boys were his friends, and all he wanted to do was make friends,” Aron Crimeni said on July 2, 2021, at a gathering Carson’s honour on what would have been his 16th birthday.

More details about the crime are expected to be made public at the sentencing hearing.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPManslaughter TrialYouth Jail