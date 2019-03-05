Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

Stevie Ziko

A man wanted on nine arrest warrants called the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) last week to say he had moved to Calgary, and he used a phone that is linked to two investigations into the fraudulent purchases of high-end SUVs.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said officers had been trying to reach Stevie Ryan Ziko, 32, to convince him to turn himself in.

Bird said Ziko returned the calls, telling police that he had moved to Calgary and they won’t be able to find him.

However, police believe that Ziko is in the Lower Mainland, and it was determined that the phone he used to call police is linked to the fraudulent car purchases, Bird said.

Ziko is wanted by the APD on B.C.-wide warrants for identity theft, personation, fraud, use of forged documents, driving while prohibited, assaulting police, and breaching his bail and probation conditions.

The Surrey RCMP and North Cowichan RCMP also have outstanding warrants for Ziko’s arrest.

In all, his nine arrest warrants encompass 27 charges.

According to the provincial court database, Ziko has several prior convictions for fraud, personation and driving while prohibited.

Ziko is 5’ 10” tall, weights180 pounds and has hazel eyes. Anyone who spots Ziko is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (22973).

RELATED: Man buys two luxury vehicles within a week. Now Langley RCMP after him

Previous story
Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief
Next story
Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Just Posted

Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s provincial championship.

South Cariboo RCMP investigate intentional hazard made on iced over lake

Snow berm a concern for landing pilots and snowmobilers

Death café explores the topic with ease and openness

Angela Gutzer and Nicola Finch bring compassion to the conversation

ROSES AND RASPBERRIES: Thanks for all the support with cancer battle

Doctors and nurse deserve bouquets of roses

Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Randi Saunders is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Most Read