RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Northern B.C. wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike
Next story
Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation

Just Posted

School District 27 board of education has conditionally accepted an offer from Williams Lake First Nation to purchase the Poplar Glade site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation

Williams Lake Stampede Princess Kennady Dyck shows potential bidders a framed picture up for auction. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampede dinner, dance and auction a hit with rodeo fans

The city of Williams Lake declared a state of local emergency Thursday, June 2, in response to increased water load at a historic beaver dam high above Juniper Street off of South Lakeside Drive. (Ministry of Forests photo)
Williams Lake EOC still monitoring increased water levels at historic beaver dam

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Interior. (River Forecast Centre map)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region