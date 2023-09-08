Spectators watch as a canoe passes during the Four Fires Festival on Vancouver’s False Creek, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Spectators watch as a canoe passes during the Four Fires Festival on Vancouver’s False Creek, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Man suffers burns as boat fire erupts in Vancouver’s False Creek

2 boats damaged but remained afloat after blaze that appears to have been caused by cooking

Fire has damaged a roughly 10 metre pleasure craft, one of the many small boats that moor long-term in Vancouver’s False Creek.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue asst. chief Ken Gemmill says a man may have been cooking when the fire broke out about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in the waters off David Lam Park in Yaletown.

The man, and a woman aboard a 12-metre sailboat that was tied to the pleasure boat, had already been taken to a nearby dock by another vessel before two of Vancouver’s fireboats arrived.

The woman was not injured but Gemmill says the man was taken to hospital for treatment of severe burns.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames that damaged the interior of the powerboat and scorched the side of the sailboat.

Both vessels remained afloat and didn’t cause any environmental damage but Gemmill says the blaze may renew interest in the problem of long-term, illegal moorage in False Creek.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Don’t dodge wildfire checkpoints, Okanagan residents warned
Next story
B.C. Cantonese speakers work to keep the language alive

Just Posted

A dancer at the 1st Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow hosted by Williams Lake First Nation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EVENT GUIDE: Take your pick of weekend events in Cariboo

Two grizzly bears walk across the front of a property on Cedar Creek Road in Likely Aug. 29. (Joy William photo)
Bears in Likely a normal seasonal event for Cariboo community

Two businesses in Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake have been closed to undergo repairs caused by water damage. (Black Press Media photo)
Two Boitanio Mall businesses in Williams Lake hope to reopen soon

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, left, and Michael Moses, acting mayor, raised an Every Child Matters flag at Williams Lake city hall on Sept. 6. (city of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake raises Every Child Matters flag

Pop-up banner image