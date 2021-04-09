Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)

Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night while sitting in a car in Vancouver’s Marpole district.

The vehicle was parked near Yew Street and Marine Drive shortly before 9 p.m. when someone fired at him.

The man drove to 70th Avenue and asked a stranger to call 911. Once first responders arrived on-scene, he was rushed to hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

Investigators don’t believe there is a risk to the public, said Cpl. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

No arrests have been made, she said.

MORE: Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ShootingVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021
Next story
Audrey McKinnon puts name forward for NDP for federal election

Just Posted

(Black Press files) Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. McDonald, QC reviewed the evidence and determined reasonable grounds exist to believe in officer may have committed offenses. (Black Press files)
Crown considering charges against Williams Lake Mountie after high-speed pursuit: police watchdog

IIO says the man, who was arrested, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from the incident

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary. (File photo)
Peter Skene Ogden teacher charged in child exploitation case

100 Mile RCMP seeking assistance.

RCMP are investigating a mischief incident at a coffee shop in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating mischief complaint at local coffee shop

Police release photographs of two men who may have information on the incident

Audrey McKinnon is seeking the NDP nomination for the federal riding of Cariboo-Prince George. (Twitter)
Audrey McKinnon puts name forward for NDP for federal election

McKinnon preparing for a contested nomination for Prince George-Cariboo riding

Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune
VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake mobile clothing drive ‘crazy successful’

An additional day on Saturday has been added, when volunteers are available

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a 56-game season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak: general manager

The athletes have had a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Teachers from SD42 and other districts in the Lower Mainland flocked to Surrey on Tuesday in the hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Sheelagh Brothers/Twitter)
Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Social media post shows teachers lining up outside of Surrey clinic for leftover doses

Most Read