Man shot at Kamloops shopping centre

The man is believed to be in stable condition

A large police presence in Valleyview on the weekend was connected to a shooting.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels said police were called to the Valleyview Square shopping centre at 2121 Trans-Canada Hwy. E. at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

The call was in response to a report that a man had been shot.

“It was reported that the victim had walked into the parking lot complex and then collapsed on the ground,” Michels said. “Several bystanders began to provide first-aid to the male until first responders were able to arrive on scene.”

The victim was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is believed to be in stable condition.

Michels said the use of a police dog tracking team has led investigators to believe the shooting took place near the Thompson River, across Highway 1 from the shopping centre.

“However, this investigation is progressing,” Michels said.

Police are seeking witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-19669.

