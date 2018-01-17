Man sentenced to prison for shooting at a Williams Lake home

Xavier Kalelest, 21, has been found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent in Williams Lake

A young First Nations man has been found guilty of shooting with intent in an incident that took place in Williams Lake almost two years ago. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A young First Nations man who caused School District 27 to shut down city schools due to a possible shooter on the loose almost two years ago, has been found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent.

Xavier Kalelest, 22, was sentenced to 877 days in jail and received a firearms prohibition of 10 years in Williams Lake Supreme Court Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Charges of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possessing a weapon were stayed.

Kalelest was found guilty of shooting several bullets into a home on Western Avenue where a family was living and inside the house at the time on April 25, 2016.

Defense counsel Alfred Kaiser said Kalelest pleaded guilty to the charge because he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

“He wanted to deal with it and carry on,” Kaiser told the Tribune Wednesday. “He expressed an apology in the court saying he was very sorry to the lady that lived in the house at the time of the shooting. She testified during the trial and that really impacted him, hearing her testify. He felt sorry that he had cause her distress.”

Kalelest will serve approximately another 289 days in jail to complete his 877-day sentence. Kalelest has been in pretrial custody since the incident, which is credited to his sentence.