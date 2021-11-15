Man rescued after being swept away in Princeton flood waters; caution urged near river banks

Waters continue to rise in Princeton from the Tulameen River

Ronda Caron took this photo of the flood in Princeton. (Facebook)

A Princeton man is safe after being swept into the Tulameen River about 11 p.m. on Sunday night (Nov. 4).

According to Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, the man was watching the river near the Brown Bridge and somehow fell in before being swept away. He was safely rescued and is reported to be doing well.

The incident has prompted Coyne to ask people to stay away from the Brown Bridge, which is closed, as well as the river banks.

Water continues to rush down the streets of Princeton, flooding Senchurch Avenue and Lime Street.

At first, residents thought the water was receding earlier Monday morning, but by noon the Tulameen River appeared to be flowing even faster into the town.

Coyne said while the Tulameen River is responsible for the main flooding issue, the Similkameen River is also becoming a concern. There are now 300 properties on evacuation alert in the Tunnel area.

Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is forecast to fall in the Similkameen region on Monday and overnight. Winds gusting to 50 km/hr are also anticipated. Temperatures are expected to drop to -7 C overnight.

A boil notice advisory is being issued for the entire town of Princeton, despite Coyne stating it is believed the wells are protected.

