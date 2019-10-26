A man was arrested after a BC Ferries worker was assaulted on board the Coastal Celebration vessel in Tsawwassen on Oct. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker assaulted on board vessel in Tsawwassen

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

A man was arrested after a BC Ferries worker was assaulted on board the Coastal Celebration vessel in Tsawwassen on Oct. 22.

Delta Police were called to the ferry terminal in Tsawassen on Tuesday following the incident, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police. She could not provide details on the assault as it is still under investigation. However, Leykauf confirmed that the male passenger was arrested on an “outstanding warrant from another police agency,” relating to a separate incident.

According to reports, the worker was sexually assaulted. A BC Ferries spokesperson would not confirm this to Black Press Media, but said there was “an incident” involving a ferry worker and passenger.

In a written statement, Corrine Storey, BC Ferries vice president and chief operating officer, said that the company takes reports seriously and that there is “a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union for further details.

More to come.

