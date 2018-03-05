Man remains in custody in Williams Lake after uttering threats

No one was injured while RCMP negotiated with a man who had allegedly uttered threats

A man remains in custody after he was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly uttering threats at a residence on the Likely Road. Image file

A man remains in custody in Williams Lake after he was arrested Friday for allegedly uttering threats to harm his family, the police and himself.

The Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on the Likely Road at around 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, after receiving information about the incident.

“Immediate attendance was made and it was quickly learned that the man was alone in the home,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, noting police conducted a successful negotiation and the man was arrested at 2:30 p.m.

No one was injured during this investigation, she added.

Saunderson said the RCMP expresses thanks to the Emergency Health Services personnel and the Big Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. for their assistance in ensuring the area and roadway were kept clear during police negotiations.

“Given the weather and terrain, it was instrumental to ensure the neighborhood and our officers were safe,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, the OIC of Williams Lake Detachment.

The man is expected to make his next court appearance on Wednesday, March 7 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.