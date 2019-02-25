(Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in New Westminster Sunday night.

New Westminster Police say they responded to the rear of a Walmart at 805 Boyd Street following a report of a man with a weapon around 9:40 p.m.

Police believe the man had a gun with him and shots were fired shortly after they arrived.

The man died of his injuries but no one else was hurt.

A police spokesperson said both the Independent Investigations Office and the BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Just Posted

Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

Tiffany Jorgensen wins poster contest for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

This dedicated artist and single mother has a deep love for horses and the rodeo

Peewee Timberwolves punch ticket to provs after back-to-back playoff win thrillers

“Now it’s a tight, tight group of players. We’re a family and it’s amazing.”

Bantam Timberwolves fall just short of provincial goal

“With an unhealthy roster we pushed hard but came up a little short of our season goal.”

Williams Lake resident joins United We Roll convoy to Ottawa

Rob Bennetts travelled from Red Deer, Alta. to Ottawa with the group

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

No sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse

Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring: The Weather Network

B.C. could be the first part of the country to really taste that spring weather

Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

Singh is hoping a victory tonight will give him much-needed visibility in the Commons

Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Community Futures recommends cash flow planning for businesses

More B.C. ambulance service needed in the North: Hospital chief of staff

Fort St. James physicians talk about the need for easier access to healthcare

Most Read