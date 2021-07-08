Man jumps in Fraser River to escape Quesnel RCMP

The 47-year-old man was eventually captured, and is being held before a court appearance

It took a bit of effort for Quesnel RCMP to arrest a man who jumped into the Fraser River to evade capture. (Observer file photo)

A 47-year-old man tried to evade capture by police Wednesday by making a desperate plunge into the Fraser River.

The man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, jumped into the river just before 11 a.m. as officers from Quesnel’s crime reduction unit approached him.

Police said the man exited the water and ran into nearby bushes, but continued to jump into the river as police approached. Police Dog Services, Air 3 and the North District Highway Patrol helped with the search as the man went further downstream. A helicopter was seen searching the Fraser River south of Quesnel around 2 p.m.

Quesnel Search and Rescue was put on standby in case they were needed.

“Police were able to flush the suspect away from the water and after an extensive land search, he was located fleeing on a stolen bicycle,” police said in media release. “He was arrested without further incident and was held in custody pending a court appearance.”

RCMP thanked everyone who helped in the search.

“His multiple trips in and out of the water could have ended very differently,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

