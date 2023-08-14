Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man injured after stranger shoots him in face at Surrey bus stop

Shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Surrey Saturday (Aug. 12).

The 38-year-old male victim was at a bus stop when he bumped into an unknown man on a bike, police say.

“There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim, hitting him in the face,” investigators stated in a news release that day.

Surrey RCMP responded to the call around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.

Police say he suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 20- 30 years old, medium build, with a light beard and dirty blonde hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark board shorts, a man purse, holding a blue bag with empty cans, and riding a bike.

152 Street south from Fraser Highway was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information about Verma is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


