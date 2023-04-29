The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

READ MORE: Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week
Next story
Solutions sought for growing homelessness needs in lakecity

Just Posted

The Dripping Water Fire is considered out of control. (Sid Harry photo)
VIDEO: Fire near Alexis Creek threatens Tl’etinqox homes; crews battle blaze into night

A former homeless camp in Williams Lake Boitanio Park where the occupant was asked to leave. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Solutions sought for growing homelessness needs in lakecity

Diane Wright is looking forward to taking her certified St. John Ambulance therapy dog Arthur to visit residents in places such as Cariboo Place in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘He needed a job’: Williams Lake owner of St. John Ambulance certified therapy dog

A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)
Cariboo region sees 12 fires in 48 hours; public urged to use extreme caution when burning