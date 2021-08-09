A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof

Previous story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alert lifted

Just Posted

From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

The 100 Mile District General Hospital remains open. (File photo)
Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alert lifted

The seniors living at Redwood Residences Assisted Living were happy to welcome two new tenants in a pair of white roosters. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Roosters make residents crow at Quesnel assisted living home

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 will kick off Saturday, Aug. 14 with a parking lot party. (Image submitted)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 to feature 32 artists at 31 locations