Man, in distress, arrested after altercation with RCMP members in Lone Butte

The man is currently at the hospital with no pending charges

A man remains in hospital under the Mental Health Act following an altercation with police in Lone Butte Friday.

RCMP, with members of the North District Provincial Support Team, responded to a report at 6:32 a.m. that a 38-year-old Caucasian male had become violent with his family on Fallsway Road. He had allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and left the residence and then entered a travel trailer on the property.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said officers conversed with the man through the open trailer door. The man then left the trailer, without the knife, and got into a physical altercation with the police.

“A short struggle ensued where the man was taken to ground and safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act of BC. BC Ambulance was waiting nearby, as per usual protocol, and completed checks on the male prior to being transported to hospital by the RCMP,” Nielsen said.

The man is in the 100 Mile District General Hospital, with RCMP support. Nielsen said the man received no injuries from the arrest, although some of the attending officers did receive some “soft tissue damage.”

Officers on the scene determined that no criminal offense had occurred at the residence. Nielsen said the knife was found in the trailer and returned to the homeowner.

Nielsen added the RCMP that morning had responded to four consecutive events that involved mental health apprehensions or events.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House