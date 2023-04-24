Man found dead in Kamloops dumpster was transient resident of 100 Mile House: police

Police having ID’d the man in hopes of determining how he died

Police have identified the body of Gregory Troy Hamilton as the man found in a Valleyview dumpster on Thursday, April 20. (Photo courtesy of Kamloops RCMP)

-Kamloops This Week

Police have released the name and photograph of the man who was found deceased in a dumpster on Thursday, April 20, in Valleyview.

Kamloops RCMP have identified the body as that of Gregory Troy Hamilton and are hoping that the release of his name and photo will aid in their investigation.

Hamilton’s body was found around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in a dumpster in the 1900-block of Curlew Drive in Valleyview.

Sergeant Nestor Baird of the serious crime unit said Hamilton went by the nickname of “Monster” and was a transient resident in both Kamloops and 100 Mile House.

Baird said police are interested in any information related to his recent movements or anyone who recognizes the man and saw him around their neighbourhood.

“Collecting as much information as possible from the days leading up to his death will help us timeline his last movements as part of the investigation into what transpired,” Baird said.

Baird asked residents in the Valleyview area to review dash cam or security camera footage to see if Hamilton was captured.

Police say the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the man’s death and an autopsy is scheduled to help determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and refer to file number 2023-13551.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseBreaking NewsDeathKamloops