Man facing second degree murder charge in Williams Lake

Kurtis Justin Billy, 34, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a suspicious death in Williams Lake.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Police were called to the Crestwood Apartments at 605 Carson Drive at 5:58 a.m where they found one man deceased.

Yellow tape remained at the location for several days as police continued their investigation.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations North District RCMP, noted in a news release Wednesday, March 9, Billy remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, March 16.

READ MORE: RCMP continue to guard scene, investigate suspicious death in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter