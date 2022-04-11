Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies in Greater Victoria fire while mother, child escape

Fire is not considered suspicious, investigation ongoing

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating after a man died in a house fire early Saturday morning (April 9).

RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson said officials were called to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell Road, off McTavish Road, shortly before 4 a.m. It appears the building included a shop and dwelling.

A mother and child were able to escape the blaze. It’s unclear if or how the man was related to the survivors and he has not been identified at this time.

While RCMP said they expect to release additional information, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Ferguson said.

RELATED: One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa announce 57 recreation projects in province
Next story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

Crews are planning to carry out controlled burns along White Road near Williams Lake, similar to the one shown here, below Westridge subdivision within the city limits of Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn planned for White Road area near Williams Lake

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is still pressing the provincial government to stop the cow moose hunt. Currently the government issues about 400 LEH tags for cow moose in B.C. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president Linda Barbondy Rich. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Players, executive excited for a new season of slo-pitch ahead in Williams Lake

Julia Flinton visits Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty in Ottawa recently. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s Julia Flinton followed her passion for agriculture to Ottawa