Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

A man has died after being found in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort. File photo

A man died Friday afternoon after being found in a tree well in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort.

In a statement Sunday, Whitewater said a man was found reported unresponsive at 12:11 p.m. on Friday. He was transported to first aid where BC Ambulance Service pronounced him dead.

“Whitewater Ski Resort extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected, specifically the man’s family and friends,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater outdoor operations manager, in a statement.

The resort did not identify the man.

The death is not the first incident to occur this season in the area near Whitewater. Earlier this month two teenage boys were rescued after becoming lost.

A person was also evacuated by helicopter in December after colliding with a rock while on the resort’s Glory Ridge terrain.