Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

An investigation is underway after a man died while in police custody in Penticton Thursday morning.

The 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in a cell block in the Penticton detachment around 9 a.m. Officers tried resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating.

The man was arrested just after 7 a.m. Thursday by Keremeos RCMP during a traffic stop where it was found the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The man was being lodged at the Penticton detachment so he could later be transported to court.

“The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” a release from the RCMP stated.

