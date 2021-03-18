Man dies after side-by-side rollover south of Kersley

Quesnel RCMP say the man fell 200 metres inside the vehicle, and 200 metres out of it

Quesnel Search and Rescue managed to rescue the man, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)

A 71-year-old Quesnel area man has died after rolling his side-by-side down a steep ridge south of Kersley.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

“When the police arrived, they learned the (side-by-side) had rolled down a steep embankment and the sole occupant was seriously injured,” a news release reads.

Police say the driver was dumping a load of debris when the side-by-side rolled down 200 metres of an embankment, before the driver was thrown from the vehicle and tumbled another 200 metres.

“The man suffered life threatening injuries but due to the location, and the decreasing natural light, a helicopter could not land at the scene,” RCMP said. “With the assistance of Quesnel Search and Rescue, the man was extricated from the scene and transported by ground ambulance to the Quesnel Airport. He was then flown to the Prince George University Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

Police are not releasing the name of the man, but confirmed he was a resident of the area.

READ MORE: Truck fire quickly extinguished in South Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email a letter to the editor to: editor@quesnelobserver.com

motor vehicle crash