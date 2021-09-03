Quesnel RCMP responded to a rollover at 5:10 a.m. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

Man dies after early morning Bouchie Lake rollover

An initial RCMP investigation says the driver of a Ford F-350 was ejected after crashing his truck

Quesnel RCMP say an early morning crash in Bouchie Lake has killed one man.

“At 5:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near the 2400 block of the Nazko Highway just West of the Blackwater Road,” an RCMP news release reads. “The investigation revealed that a Ford F350 pickup was headed eastbound toward Quesnel when it left the roadway ejecting the sole occupant of the vehicle.”

The BC Coroner’s Service is also investigating the circumstances of the crash.

“According to the early investigation, the cause of the accident appears to be fatigue or that the driver had fallen asleep,” the news release reads.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

