A police truck tows a containment vessel to a post office in Manhattan to dispose of a suspicious package on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New York. (Associated Press)

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

Federal authorities detained a man in Florida on Friday in connection with the mail-bomb scare that widened to 12 suspicious packages, the Justice Department said.

Federal officials were seen on television examining a white van, its windows covered with an assortment of stickers, in the city of Plantation. They covered the vehicle with a blue tarp.

The name of the person and any charges he might face was not immediately known.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said authorities planned to announce more information at a news conference.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’

Earlier Friday, authorities said suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper — both similar to those containing pipe bombs sent to other prominent critics of President Donald Trump— had been intercepted.

The discoveries — making 12 so far — further spurred a coast-to-coast investigation, as officials scrambled to locate a culprit and possible motive amid questions about whether new packages were being sent or simply surfacing after a period in mail system.

The devices have targeted well-known Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

READ MORE: More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday night about the pipe bombs that were mailed to prominent Democrats including himself. Biden said he hopes politicians will focus on unifying the country and reducing heated rhetoric.

The FBI said the package to Booker was intercepted in Florida. The one discovered at a Manhattan postal facility was addressed to Clapper at CNN’s address. An earlier package had been sent to former Obama CIA Director John Brennan via CNN in New York.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday the Justice Department was dedicating every available resource to the investigation “and I can tell you this: We will find the person or persons responsible. We will bring them to justice.”

Trump, on the other hand, complained that “this ‘bomb’ stuff” was taking attention away from the upcoming election and said critics were wrongly blaming him and his heated rhetoric.

The Associated Press

