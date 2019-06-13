Man dead following explosion in South Quesnel

One man has died following an explosion at a residence in South Quesnel on Wednesday, June 12

There was a heavy police and fire presence at the scene of the explosion on Wednesday evening. Heather Norman photo

An explosion in South Quesnel has resulted in the death of a 56-year-old man.

Following a report of an explosion at a residential property on Timothy Road at 4:45 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday, June 12), the Quesnel RCMP found the man deceased in his shop.

There were no other injuries reported in relation to the incident.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated by the Quesnel RCMP, the Quesnel Fire Department and the BC Coroner Service.

According to a press release from the RCMP, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but investigators remain on scene gathering evidence.

Police, fire, and the B.C. Ambulance service responded to the scene on Wednesday evening.

