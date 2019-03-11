Police investigating a suspected homicide in 100 Mile House. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile

Incident is being investigated as a homicide

100 Mile House RCMP received a 911 call that a male had been shot in a residence on Cedar Avenue on March 10 at approximately 10 a.m., according to a release by the RCMP.

“Frontline Officers and EHS responded and located an adult male who was deceased.”

The event is being investigated as a homicide and the North District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation.

“This residence was well known to police and although the investigation is in the early stages, police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.”

People are asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have any information.

Addition: Brittany McClausland, the owner of a nearby local daycare, says they’re closed today as a result of the incident.

“My one center is closed due to the police tape being attached to my center fences etc. And we closed the other one as we didn’t feel it was appropriate for kids to see that.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

