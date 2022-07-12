Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting’s next court appearance July 25

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 33, remains in custody and is expected back in court on Monday, July 25 for a bail hearing in Williams Lake.

Sellars is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting behind the Williams Lake Stampede grandstands on Sunday July 3, 2022 that injured two people.

He is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sellars made a court appearance on Monday, July 11 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

A publication ban was imposed on July 4 under section 517 of the Criminal Code which covers information arising during a bail hearing, as well as the reasons given by the judge, until the accused is discharged or, if ordered to stand trial, the trial has ended.

