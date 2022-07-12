Williams Lake courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting’s next court appearance July 25

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 33, is charged with attempted murder

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 33, remains in custody and is expected back in court on Monday, July 25 for a bail hearing in Williams Lake.

Sellars is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting behind the Williams Lake Stampede grandstands on Sunday July 3, 2022 that injured two people.

He is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sellars made a court appearance on Monday, July 11 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

A publication ban was imposed on July 4 under section 517 of the Criminal Code which covers information arising during a bail hearing, as well as the reasons given by the judge, until the accused is discharged or, if ordered to stand trial, the trial has ended.

