Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting remains in custody, bail hearing Aug. 22

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)

The man charged in the shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3 remains in custody with his next bail hearing scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22.

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 33, had a court appearance Monday, July 25 that took place virtually.

He is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one charge of discharging a firearm with intent to wound and disfigure. The shooting injured two people.

A publication ban is in place which includes all information arising during a bail hearing, as well as the reasons given by the judge, until the accused is discharged or, if ordered to stand trial, the trial has ended.

