Man charged in Prince George after hitting two police officers with his vehicle

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with four seperate offences

A Prince George man has been charged with four offences after injuring two RCMP officers.

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, and another two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. He was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and trying to flee from police.

Const. Jennifer Cooper said the incident happened on Dec. 6, just before 9:30 p.m., in the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

After an officer tried to approach Pawluck to speak with him, the driver sped up and struck one officer on the arm with the vehicle’s side mirror. A second Mountie tried to block the suspect from leaving the scene but his vehicle was hit as Pawluck sped away. Neither officer suffered serious injury.

By the time additional RCMP officers arrived, the driver had abandoned his vehicle and fled.

