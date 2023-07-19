The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged after Pride flag stolen, damaged in North Vancouver

Police say the incident was posted on social media

North Vancouver RCMP say a man is facing charges after a Pride flag was stolen and damaged.

Kristopher Kamienik was charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000 Wednesday (July 19).

The incident happened on May 25 in Lonsdale Quay. Police say a flag pole was also damaged in the process. The incident was posted on social media, and then brought to RCMP’s attention.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating after Ladner church’s Pride flag vandalized

The suspect was arrested June 22.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle, or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

READ MORE: 2 charged after gun, drugs seized in Lower Mainland traffic stop

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverPrideRCMP

Previous story
Human-caused wildfires down this year in B.C., especially recently
Next story
‘Undesired’ air brake release behind B.C. train derailment near Alberta: report

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Rock climbing guide Phil Phil Binnema gives some pointers to a student hanging on top rope at Esler Bluffs during some climbing courses. (Jami-Rae Crego photo)
Williams Lake Climbing Association hosts climbing courses

Laurel White, left, and Sunny Dyck, are taking the lead in planning the BGC Williams Lake haunted house, which takes place every October. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prepare for a scare – haunted house planning kicks off at BGC Williams Lake

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department, seen here hauling fencing for the bull riding event at the Williams Lake Stampede, Saturday, July 1, will be out collecting food for the Salvation Army food bank on Tuesday, July 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake fire department food drive July 25 collects for local food bank