Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Crime

Man charged after police say 3-year-old child groped in B.C. store

Surrey RCMP say the child’s father, bystanders kept the suspect on scene until police arrived

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say a toddler was groped in a Surrey store on the weekend.

Police say they received a report on Sunday (May 15) that a man had groped a three-year-old child in a store in the 12400-block of 88 Avenue. The child’s father and other bystanders “kept the suspect on scene until police arrived,” according to a release by Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police spoke with witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, who was “later released with a court date while the investigation continued.”

She added the special victims unit took over the investigation and recommended charges to Crown.

Adam Alexander Newbigging is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police say. On May 18, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested the following day. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning,” noted Munn. “This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
May long weekend shaping up to be B.C.’s busiest since pandemic began
Next story
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo

Just Posted

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are expected to share the roadway and give appropriate space to horses. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
EDITORIAL: Whoa! Expect horses, riders on roads and trails

Some of the Cariboo Run Crew out for a group trail run on the trails around Williams Lake. (Kim Lewis photo)
New trail run race being planned for Fox Mountain

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLAS CORNER: NDP action needed to address health care crisis

Dallas Ruyter teaches children about the rules of the road at the annual bike rodeo hosted by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Breelyn Grinder photo)
City lassos riders for annual bike rodeo in Williams Lake