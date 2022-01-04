Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.
Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).
It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.
Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.
