Man arrested in connection with assault, attempted truck theft

Suspect admits to trying to steal a quad the day before

A 32-year-old Cache Creek man was arrested Friday after assaulting someone and attempting to hijack their truck in Bridge Lake.

100 Mile RCMP said they were called to North Boneparte Road, They were assisted by PDS team from Williams Lake and the RCMP Helicopter Air 3 out of Prince George after the man fled the recent scene.

The car owner was found and treated for a minor injury. PDS and Air 3 along with other ground RCMP units worked most of the day, finally locating a suspect, who was arrested and taken to the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment.

After contacting legal counsel, the man provided a statement to police, admitting he attempted to steal the vehicle, as well as a quad the previous day, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release. He also identified his accomplices, who are being sought by police.

After the initial investigation was complete, the man was released on an undertaking with conditions including a no-go within 100 km of 100 Mile House. He cannot be identified at this time as no charges have yet been approved by Crown Counsel.

“This was an excellent effort not only by your local officers, but also officers coming to assist us from other jurisdictions,” Nielsen said. “100 Mile House RCMP wish to thank all the victims, witnesses and people involved who assisted with locating these suspect(s) and for remaining connected with the investigation.”



