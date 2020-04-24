One man was arrested after making threats to a Victoria COVID-19 testing site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

One man is in police custody after making threats against COVID-19 testing sites across Greater Victoria.

Early in the morning on April 24, police responded to reports that a man had called the 811 information line and threatened COVID-19 testing facilities.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department visited several public health facilities in the area, providing guidance and support to onsite staff.

Officers from departments across the region were dispatched as well, visiting health facilities to ensure the safety of staff.

The man who made the threats was arrested by Saanich police just after noon. Police say there were no injuries or additional incidents.

READ ALSO: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal prison tensions rise amid COVID lockdowns; activists want releases
Next story
Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Just Posted

BREAKING: State of emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

Evacuation order for 11 industrial properties on Frizzi Road, evacuation alert for Green Acres trailer park

Highway 97 now single lane alternating south of McLeese Lake

Watch Drive BC for updates

Williams Lake golf club prepares to tee off May 1

New COVID-19 precautions will be implemented

Sxoxomic Community School staff find unique ways to connect with young students

The rural school is located at Esk’etemc First Nation (Alkali Lake)

Williams Lake RCMP to take part in nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Everyone encouraged to wear red today, Friday, April 24

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read