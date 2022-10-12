The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

Man arrested for impersonating doctor, barricading himself at Trail hospital

The Trail man, 39 was later released from police custody on several conditions

A Trail man is facing a half dozen criminal charges after allegedly impersonating a doctor at the Trail hospital and causing considerable damage to various rooms before barricading himself inside an office.

The incident happened Thursday night (Oct. 6) after the 39-year-old man broke into locked offices at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, police said.

The suspect was confronted by suspicious staff members when he responded by trying to convince them that he was a doctor who worked at the hospital.

When staff did not believe his ruse, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The accused then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man was found by officers still wearing hospital-issue scrubs, coat and cap.

Officers arrested the perpetrator without incident; however, he attempted to break free of police custody twice while being escorted back to a marked police vehicle.

Two USB thumb drivers were found in the man’s possession.

Police have forwarded charges to be considered by the B.C. Prosecution Service, including break and enter, disguise with intent, identity fraud. mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

The Trail man, who has not been identified as he has not been charged at this time, was later released from police custody on several conditions.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCrimeKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown
Next story
Interior Health, RCMP investigating patient fatality at Penticton hospital

Just Posted

Conservative MP Todd Doherty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Doherty named shadow minister for mental health and suicide prevention

Dena Baumann, from left, Pharis Romero, Cole Patenaude, Shannon O’Donovan and Tanja Iwan, were in front of an audience for the first Audio Affairs session by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake on Oct. 6. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Audio Affairs vol. 1 in Williams Lake eased the audience into autumn

The family of the late 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Chief Stan McCarthy attended the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation ceremony held in Ottawa recently. (Photo submitted)
Casual Country: Stan McCarthy honoured by Canadian Fallen Firefighter Foundation

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake city councillor remains stable in Kelowna General ICU