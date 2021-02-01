Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

A 33-year-old man was arrested following a crash involving a Pontiac Sunfire and semi-truck in Lac La Hache Sunday.

100 Mile RCMP Supt. Svend Nielsen said a driver of a Pontiac Sunfire was in the wrong lane on Highway 97 when it collided with the tractor-trailer at the intersection of Lovett Road at about 10:50 p.m. When police arrived, they found the Sunfire with extensive damage and the airbags deployed but no one inside. The highway was closed as police searched for the driver.

Shortly after, police received a call from a nearby resident, who said a man with blood on his face had knocked at their door, saying he had been in a collision after being shot at while driving. As the homeowner called police, the man fled.

The Police Service Dog Team Grimm was called out from Williams Lake to search for the injured man. Upon the team’s arrival at the scene, the man heard the barking patrol dog and made himself available to police.

The man had minor injuries to his forehead, Nielsen said. He added there is no evidence at the scene or from witnesses that someone had shot at the man. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The highway was reopened about 1.5 hours later. The investigation is ongoing.

