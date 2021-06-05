Threats against Ministry of Children and Family Development leads to arrest

A man has been arrested after allegedly making threats against the local Ministry of Children and Family Development.

100 Mile RCMP said they were advised just before noon on June 4 of threats made against the MCFD office regarding its handling of family court matters and custody issues in 100 Mile House, according to Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen. The suspect, a 38-year-old Caucasian male known to the police, allegedly made direct threats to the local ministry office and several social workers.

Following these threats, the MCFD office went into lockdown and was secured by a police presence. Nielsen said the family involved in the suspect’s messaging was also given police protection at their residence.

“An operations plan was developed in order to safely arrest the suspect away from his residence, which is located in the Forest Grove area. This was completed and the man was safely arrested, then brought to cells,” Nielsen said.

After his arrest, the suspect’s residence was cleared by the police to ensure it was safe and unoccupied before a search warrant could be completed. As the home was cleared, Nielsen said officers noticed a shotgun and ammunition located in plain view.

A search warrant was then conducted by 100 Mile RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP North District General Investigative Section out of Williams Lake. Nielsen said the warrant was approved by a Judicial Justice late in the evening on June 4.

Both the MCFD and the family were advised of the man’s arrest and will continue to receive updates from the RCMP as the investigation moves forward. The man remains in custody. He will appear for a judicial bail hearing this morning (Saturday) via the virtual bail hearing process.

“These types of situations are extremely difficult for the family involved and our social workers,” Nielsen said. “Our local MCFD employees make decisions every day in order to ensure the safety of our community and its children. 100 Mile House RCMP support their efforts to keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or anonymously via BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). The file for this case is 2021-2014.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House