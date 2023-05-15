Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Crime

Man and teen stabbed inside Surrey hospital; suspect charged

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with weapon

A man has been charged after two people, including a 16-year-old, were stabbed while visiting a patient inside Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13).

Surrey RCMP say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. and that the suspect was initially detained by hospital security.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial indications are that it was an unprovoked assault, RCMP say.

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, was charged Sunday (May 14) with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was in custody Monday, awaiting his next appearance.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Previous story
Tolko Industries announces unscheduled two-week downtime at Williams Lake sawmill
Next story
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say

Just Posted

Tolko Lakeview Division’s new high-efficiency sawmill has been in operation since March 2019. (Tolko Industries photo)
Tolko Industries announces unscheduled two-week downtime at Williams Lake sawmill

A member of the Williams Lake Fire Department on scene at Columneetza school Monday, May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Students, staff allowed back to school after Columneetza cafeteria fire in Williams Lake

A light plane crashed in the field behind the Heron Ridge housing development on Monday morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

(Angie Mindus photo - Barriere Star Journal)
District of Barriere implements its own fire restrictions