Man accused of killing Nanaimo teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Sentencing date for Steven Michael Bacon expected to be set Aug. 29 in B.C. Supreme Court

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

The man charged in the death of a Nanaimo teenager pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Steven Michael Bacon, born in 1964, pleaded guilty yesterday, Aug. 15, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo, in relation to the disappearance of Makayla Chang, 16, who was reported missing in March 2017. Nanaimo RCMP announced Bacon had been charged with first-degree murder in September 2020.

A sentencing date is expected to be established on Aug. 29.

A preliminary hearing, to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for trial, took place last November. Bacon had been incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in Ontario and was transferred to Nanaimo for the hearing.

Chang was last seen March 19, 2017, with Nanaimo RCMP subsequently issuing a missing person’s press release. Her body was found in May of that year.

The plea was entered before Justice Robin Baird, with Nick Barber representing Crown counsel and Gilbert Labine serving as Bacon’s legal counsel.

RELATED: Accused in Chang murder being brought back to Nanaimo

RELATED: Man charged with first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding 16-year-old girl


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtmurder

Comments are closed

Previous story
Meadow Lake Wildfire out of control but holding
Next story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Boffa, Stump 1st degree murder trial for death of Williams Lake-area man moved to Kamloops

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Meadow Lake wildfire (C41471) approximately one kilometre south of Meadow Lake and 25 kilometres west of Hwy. 97. (Courtesy BC Wildfire/Twitter)
Meadow Lake Wildfire out of control but holding

Chad Braaten and Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House compete in team roping Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: 30th annual Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo action-packed

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, from left, Mayor Walt Cobb and Billie Sheridan of Williams Lake Pride Society all spoke briefly to the crowd before the Pride flag was raised in Williams Lake at city hall to mark the official beginning of Pride in the Puddle. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pride in the Puddle kicks of in Williams Lake with official flag raising