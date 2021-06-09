Man, 28, arrested for alleged kidnapping in 100 Mile House

The suspect was found hiding in a fir tree on his property

A 28-year-old man was arrested hiding in a tree following an alleged kidnapping in 100 Mile House Wednesday.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police received a report that a 23-year-woman was kidnapped in the Merkley Crescent area. The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman and then transported her southbound toward Cache Creek along Highway 97.

Further threats had allegedly also been made toward another woman and child who live in the 100 Mile House area, Nielsen said. Police were not notified of the incident until the first woman had been left in the Cache Creek area.

Nielsen said the woman was found safe by Ashcroft RCMP. She provided a statement to Ashcroft RCMP and is being supported by Victim Services. The secondary victims in 100 Mile House were located by local RCMP and taken to the local detachment for their safety.

100 Mile House RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol – 100 Mile House, a North District RCMP General Investigation Section team and Police Dog Service team from Williams Lake were involved in the investigation. Police found the vehicle involved in the first offense on the main property on Merkley Crescent.

RCMP then secured this site and completed a systematic search of the property in an attempt to locate the suspect, who was believed to still be in possession of a firearm. During the search, officers observed a dog, which belonged to the household, engaging with a particular tree just off the property. As a result, the man was located by RCMP approximately 50 feet up a 100-foot fir tree.

The man exited the tree and was safely arrested without incident. A search for the firearm involved in the offence is ongoing.

100 Mile House RCMP believes this to be an isolated incident involving a small group of individuals and that there is no further risk to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to file 2021-2086.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

