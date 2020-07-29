(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

A 20-year-old man has died after having to be rescued from a lake near Whistler on Tuesday (July 28).

Whistler RCMP said in a statement on Wednesday that police responded to reports of a missing man swimming in Alta Lake at about 4:10 p.m.

Mounties were able to locate the man at the Rainbow Park portion of the lake and bring him to shore.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

More to come.

