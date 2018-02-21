Majority of CRD directors will seek re-election in fall election

CRD corporate office Alice Johnston said in the spring the CRD will prepare an election package for people interested in running for the board.

The Tribune canvassed the Cariboo Regional District board to see which directors plan to run in the October 2018 local government election. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The majority of Cariboo Regional District area directors have decided whether or not they will seek re-election in October 2018.

Last Friday the Tribune canvassed them during their monthly regular board meeting and asked them the question.

After 40 years on the board, Area A director Tedd Armstrong told the Tribune Friday he is not going to run again.

“I was chair for 11 years as well,” Armstrong said.

Area B director Jerry Bruce , Area F director Joan Sorley and recently-resigned Wells Mayor Robin Sharpe confirmed they also will not run.

Betty Anderson from Area K, Chair Margo Wagner from Area H, Al Richmond from Area G, Vice-Chair John Massier from Area C and Brian Coakley from Area L said they intend to seek re-election.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall all said they will be running for mayor of their communities, which means if successful they will represent their communities at the CRD.

Melynda Neufeld, who is the alternate and is filling in since the death of former Area E director Byron Kemp, said she is running in the byelection in April.

If successful Neufeld said she will run for the full four-year term in October’s election.

The two directors who said they are not ready to announce their intentions publicly were Area D director Steve Forseth and Area J director Roger William, while the Tribune has not connected with Area I director Dylan Cash.

Similar to municipal and school board elections, regional district elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20 as the general voting day from now on will fall the third Saturday in October.

The nomination period begins Sept. 4 and ends Sept. 14 when the candidates are declared.

CRD corporate office Alice Johnston said in the spring the CRD will prepare an election package for people interested in running for the board.

Last month, Williams Lake city councillor Craig Smith confirmed he will run again, while in December Coun. Sue Zacharias announced she would not be.

